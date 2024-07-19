WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.42-4.68 EPS.

WNS Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.22.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.