WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 26,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 48,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
