WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 26,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 48,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

