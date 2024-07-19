WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.89. 1,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSE. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

