WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.27. Approximately 22,306 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDWM. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

