WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 27,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 79,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 336,807 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 279,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.