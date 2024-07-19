WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 27,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 79,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.