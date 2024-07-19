Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.
Shares of WTFC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,288. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
