Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 82.26%.

Winmark Price Performance

WINA stock opened at $398.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark has a 12 month low of $330.25 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.54 and its 200 day moving average is $363.65.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

