Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.89.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $366.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.55 and a 200-day moving average of $352.46. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,899,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

