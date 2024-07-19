William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

William Penn Bancorporation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. William Penn Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of 133.78 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%.

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.