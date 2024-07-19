Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 14040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
Westmount Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Westmount Energy Company Profile
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westmount Energy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.