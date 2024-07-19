Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. 919,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

