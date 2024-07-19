WEMIX Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $497.72 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 528,480,230 coins and its circulating supply is 408,070,491 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 528,447,920.0864549 with 408,053,100.044091 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.21973516 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,379,112.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

