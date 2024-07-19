Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 409,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,033 shares.The stock last traded at $48.66 and had previously closed at $48.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 184,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

