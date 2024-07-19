Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $246,515.55 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $52.02 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $47,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $23,552,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 260,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

