Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $228.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.39.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $223.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average is $203.23. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $224.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

