Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.7%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.88 and last traded at $96.09. Approximately 2,911,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,185,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

