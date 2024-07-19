Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 9,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Walmart by 199.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 48,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 200.9% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,311. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $569.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

