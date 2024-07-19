Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,250,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

