Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Zega Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.