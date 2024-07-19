Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 448,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

