Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.77 and last traded at $50.04. 309,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,739,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.