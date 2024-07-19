Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $83.89. Approximately 1,635,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,420,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

