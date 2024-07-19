Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $55,476.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $280.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $282.21.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

