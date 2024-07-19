Verge Price Reaches $0.0047 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $76.83 million and $2.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,575.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00582942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00109545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00035175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00242404 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00069950 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

