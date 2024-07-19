Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and $7.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001255 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.