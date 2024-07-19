Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.10 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $39.10 million and $7.84 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001272 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

