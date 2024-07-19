Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 8.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.56. 562,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 682,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,686 shares of company stock worth $382,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $9,586,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

