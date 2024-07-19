Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $20.10 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $770,019.87 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,613,108,328 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

