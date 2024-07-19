Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $41.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 109,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

