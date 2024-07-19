Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.29. The company had a trading volume of 219,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $350.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

