Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.0% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,208,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.94. 5,045,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

