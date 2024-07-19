Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lowered by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VGT stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $579.70. 1,188,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

