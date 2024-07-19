Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VVV. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

