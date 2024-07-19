Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 63,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Valeo Pharma Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.50 million.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

