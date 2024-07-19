Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Holdings Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708,642 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 1,395,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,114 shares of company stock worth $2,266,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

