Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $208.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $222.35 on Thursday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Universal Display by 11.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.