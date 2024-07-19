United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%.

United States Lime & Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.43%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 36,945 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. CWM LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

