United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Down 0.3%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €20.50 ($22.28) and last traded at €20.62 ($22.41). Approximately 162,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.68 ($22.48).

United Internet Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.48 and a 200-day moving average of €22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

