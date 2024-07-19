Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $40.43 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and $947,433.62 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,240.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.23 or 0.00590330 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00046743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00071939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009862 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10595377 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $950,924.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.