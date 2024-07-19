UBS Group Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $146.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

