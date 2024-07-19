U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $49.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USB. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.