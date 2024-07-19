TTP Investments Inc. Takes Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 114,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTC Solar Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 243,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,136. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

(Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.