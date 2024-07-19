TTP Investments Inc. Has $36.63 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 16.0% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $36,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 838,914 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

