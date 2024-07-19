Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 6.6%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.90. 3,401,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,947,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

