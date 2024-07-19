Truist Financial Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $230.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.56.

Penumbra Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $190.81 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a one year low of $170.59 and a one year high of $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

