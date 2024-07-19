Truist Financial Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $110.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.13.

EW stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

