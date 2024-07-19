Truist Financial Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $159.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $161.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.78. 13,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,607. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $133.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

