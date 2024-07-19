Truist Financial Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $78.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.30.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

