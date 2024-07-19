Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.57 and last traded at $97.78. 881,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,109,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

