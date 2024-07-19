TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $461.89.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $448.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day moving average of $400.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $470.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

